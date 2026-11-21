Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 22: Check Gold Prices And Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|22k Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,16,481
|Rs 1,27,163
|Rs 1,54,240
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,16,276
|Rs 1,26,939
|Rs 1,54,344
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,16,075
|Rs 1,26,719
|Rs 1,54,317
|Chennai
|Rs 1,16,519
|Rs 1,27,204
|Rs 1,54,317
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,16,430
|Rs 1,27,107
|Rs 1,54,373
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,16,483
|Rs 1,27,165
|Rs 1,54,247
Gold is commonly traded in different purity categories, with 24-carat gold representing high-purity bullion and 22-carat gold being widely used for jewellery. Buyers should check the applicable purity and local rate before making a purchase.
Silver, meanwhile, continues to be tracked closely by both investors and consumers. Apart from jewellery, the metal is used in industrial applications, including electronics, solar panels and other manufacturing activities. Its prices are therefore influenced by investment demand as well as industrial consumption.
It is important to remember that the published bullion rates are reference prices and may not represent the final amount customers pay at jewellery stores. Making charges, applicable taxes and other retailer-specific costs can increase the final purchase price.
The fall was particularly notable when compared with the recent price trend. All India Bullion's 30-day data showed that gold had retreated from its earlier monthly levels, with the market recording a substantial decline over the period. The latest update also indicated a steeper fall in silver compared with gold, highlighting the ongoing weakness across precious metals.
Since November 22 falls on a Sunday, bullion market trading remains closed, and the published reference prices are based on the latest available market snapshot. Rates may be updated when trading resumes. Buyers are advised to verify the prevailing prices with local jewellers before completing transactions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment