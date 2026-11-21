MENAFN - IANS) London, Nov 22 (IANS) Former England opener Sir Geoffrey Boycott has called the 2018 ball-tampering affair in Cape Town involving Australia as the biggest scandal he has come across in cricket, adding that it eclipses even the Hansie Cronje match-fixing saga.

The controversy from Australia's tour of South Africa eight years ago is back in the spotlight after Usman Khawaja's autobiography, 'Sabr', claimed that the entire team was aware of the plan to use sandpaper on the ball, a fact backed by former opener David Warner.

The debate gathered pace after Test captain Pat Cummins faced the media for 70 minutes, where stood by his position that he had no knowledge of the plan. Cameron Bancroft, one of the three players punished at the time, wrote an explosive article for The West Australian, supporting Khawaja's account.

“The sandpaper scandal is even bigger than Hansie Cronje's match-fixing, which ripped apart South Africa cricket more than 25 years ago. This is bigger than anything I have read or seen in cricket: a whole team cheating. Cronje's crimes mainly involved him recruiting a couple of junior players – Herschelle Gibbs and Henry Williams – into his scheme.

“The rest of the squad and coaches had no idea. But sandpaper involved the whole Australian team. The squad and coaches were all up to their necks in it, plotting and planning to cheat en masse, and the cover-up let three players take the blame. It is mind-blowing and unbelievable how they all went along with it. That is how huge it is,” wrote Boycott in his column for The Telegraph.

He also believes that Steve Smith should be harshly for failing to prevent the ball-tampering plot.“I said at the time and have always believed that David Warner and Steve Smith got off lightly and should have been banned for five years.

“What they did was so serious. It wasn't a spur-of-the-moment incident, it was carefully planned in two Tests in the hope of cheating to win and trying to get away with it by letting the junior player in the team do the dirty work because nobody would be watching him.

“That team, every player and coach, let themselves down and in doing so brought shame on Australian cricket and all the great Australian sportsmen and women who have gone before them and won fairly.

“As captain, Smith should have put a stop to it as soon as Warner raised the idea of using sandpaper. For him to say“I don't want to know about it”, yet let it go ahead and accept the unfair benefits of cheating and think that somehow it absolved him as not being part of it is staggering. History should not be kind to Smith. He abrogated his responsibility as a captain,” added Boycott.