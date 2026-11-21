MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Minister of National Defence, David J. McGuinty, announced that Canada has concluded negotiations and formally joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Innovation Fund (NIF), becoming the 25th NATO Ally, and the first in North America to join.

The NIF is the world's first multi-sovereign venture capital fund designed to strengthen the defence, security and resilience of NATO member states by investing in cutting edge technologies. As part of its admission, Canada will contribute more than $100 million to the Fund, enabling the NIF to invest in startups and funds in Canada.

Canada's participation will provide Canadian defence innovators with access to over €1 billion of deployable capital while providing a new pathway to deepen defence investment between Canada and our European NATO Allies.

Canada's participation builds on growing ties between the NIF and Canada's defence industry. Over the past year, NIF portfolio companies have expanded into the Canadian market, creating opportunities for investment, innovation and collaboration. Canada's participation in the NIF will help Canadian companies grow, create high-skilled jobs, and strengthen Canada's defence industrial base while creating economic opportunities for Canadians through increased investment in defence and emerging technologies.

Ari Jónsson, president, NATO Innovation Fund, said: