MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's gold exports fell by 78.8% year over year in the first nine months of 2026, limiting the boost to foreign currency inflows from higher international gold prices, while capital inflows have helped support the Uzbek soum, according to ING's Economic and Financial Analysis report published on November 17.

Uzbekistan exported just 18 metric tons of physical gold from January through September 2026, compared with 85 tons in the same period of 2025, ING said.

According to Trend 's calculations based on the report's figures, gold exports declined by 67 tons year over year. The volume exported during the first nine months of 2026 was equivalent to only 21.2% of the amount recorded in the corresponding period last year.

The report noted that the limited gold exports have reduced the extent to which Uzbekistan has benefited from the international gold price rally through external trade. ING said the slight appreciation of the soum against major currencies in 2026 appears to have been driven largely by capital inflows, partly supported by high real interest rates.

The bank also pointed to an increase in the Central Bank of Uzbekistan's physical gold holdings, which reached 453.5 metric tons in October 2026. ING said the reason for the unusually low gold sales had not been formally explained, but suggested that the simultaneous increase in reserves could indicate deliberate retention of gold amid continued price strength.

ING sees potential for additional foreign currency inflows if gold exports recover toward their historical annual range of 80-120 metric tons. The bank considers a catch-up in delayed gold exports one of the factors that could support the soum over the medium term.

Capital inflows are also expected to benefit from foreign participation in Uzbekistan's privatization program. The report highlighted a recently announced package of US-linked projects potentially worth $12 billion upon implementation, covering transport, critical minerals, infrastructure and financial services.

However, ING cautioned that the longer-term outlook for the currency remains uncertain. Uzbekistan continues to run substantial trade and current account deficits, while inflation remains above target. The bank said a lasting break from the soum's historical depreciation trend would require sustained progress in reducing macroeconomic imbalances and advancing structural reforms.