MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has questioned the restrictions imposed on his songs during his concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

He alleged“double standards” towards Indian artists while comparing the criticism with the reception given to international performers such as Coldplay. Before taking the stage, Diljit told the audience how special it was for him to perform at the venue, which he referred to as the world's largest stadium. He also expressed gratitude to his fans for making his long-cherished dream come true.

“We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium. We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I had always wished for. You people have fulfilled that dream. Thank you so much. I love you,” he said.

The singer also brought up Coldplay's performance at the stadium last year, saying it had inspired him to perform at the venue. Drawing a comparison, he questioned why his songs attracted objections when the British band's tracks did not face similar criticism.

“Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?” he asked.

The 'Udta Punjab' actor further questioned why Indian artists were subjected to restrictions while international performers were seemingly treated differently.

“If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world,” he said.

Diljit added that he had no objection to restrictions being imposed on him but questioned why he was being singled out.“Why should these double standards apply only to me? I don't understand. If you want to impose restrictions, impose them on me. I have no problem with the people who impose these restrictions. I am enjoying myself. I send them love too,” he said.

The singer also warned those provoking him that he would respond, adding that such exchanges could make him trend on social media.

“If you provoke me, I will respond. If you get on my nerves, I will trend, brother. So don't provoke me. I will perform, pay my taxes, leave and continue spreading Punjabi music and Indian music across the world. Please don't provoke me,” he said.

Diljit's remarks came after Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, an associate professor of sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, raised objections to the singer performing four of his songs at the Ahmedabad concert.

Dharennavar has reportedly urged the singer not to include four specific tracks in his performance, claiming that their lyrics encourage alcohol consumption, drug use and gun culture. He has also warned of filing a contempt petition in the Gujarat High Court if Diljit goes ahead with performing the songs. The tracks facing objections are 'Patiala Peg', 'Panj Tara', 'Je Bichcho Feem Labbiya' and 'Jatt Utthe Fire Karda'.