MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) The 99th edition of the Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative was held in Gandhinagar on Sunday, under the theme of Constitution Day, and a large number of participants joined the event.

Union Youth Affairs, Sports and Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also participated in the event.

The event is being organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Gandhinagar, at Dandi Kutir as part of the Chintan Shivir of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

It commenced at 6:45 a.m. from Gate No. 2 of Dandi Kutir. Participants cycled along the Dandi Kutir-Mahatma Mandir-Dandi Kutir route.

Speaking during the event, Mandaviya said, "A small effort of ours has gradually become a fitness mantra across the country. Therefore, let all of us youth connect ourselves with cycling; let us all stay fit. PM Modi has given us the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' for 2047. To build a Viksit Bharat, it is essential that the nation stays fit, and the mantra to stay fit is that we remain health-conscious."

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the importance of the event and lauded the participation.

Speaking to the reporters, Sanghavi said, "To realise PM Modi's resolution of 'Fit India,' 'Sundays on Cycle' has been organised for a long time by Union Minister and our leader Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Ji, through which youth are inspired every Sunday to wake up early in the morning and go cycling. Today, its 99th edition was organised in Gandhinagar under the guidance of Mansukhbhai, in which a very large number of youth participated."

The event aims to promote cycling, physical fitness and awareness of the Constitution, while highlighting the connection between an active lifestyle, responsible citizenship and constitutional values.

The event highlighted the importance of incorporating fitness and regular physical activity into everyday life. The special edition brought together participants from different backgrounds to mark the occasion through cycling.

The 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative was launched by Mandaviya in December 2024 and is organised by the Sports Authority of India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, Navavrati Foundation, Fitspire, Centre for Integrative Health, MY Bharat and other partners.

The programme is conducted simultaneously across states and Union Territories through SAI regional centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence and Khelo India Centres.

The initiative seeks to encourage citizens to make cycling and regular physical activity part of their daily routines.

It also promotes the message, "Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz", encouraging people to devote at least 30 minutes a day to physical activity.