MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is likely at isolated places in eight Tamil Nadu districts on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said on Sunday.

The forecast also covers Puducherry and Karaikal. Chennai is among 21 districts where moderate rain is likely on Monday.

The eight districts where heavy rain is likely are Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Mayiladuthurai.

The centre said one or two places in each of these districts could receive heavy rain. It gave a similar forecast for Puducherry and Karaikal, where thunderstorms could also bring lightning and strong winds.

For Chennai and the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, the centre forecast moderate rain at some places on Monday. These four districts are among the 21 where showers could be accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds.

In Chennai, the forecast marks a change from Sunday, when the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, and a few parts of the city may receive light rain. The centre also reported a cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep and adjoining areas.

Its forecast for Sunday indicated moderate rain at one or two places in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, as well as in the adjoining Karaikal region.

All four districts and Karaikal could see heavier spells on Monday. Elsewhere along the coast, the centre forecast light rain at one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu on Sunday.

Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, along with Puducherry, could also receive light showers at isolated places during the day.

Farther south, the Sunday forecast indicated light rain at one or two places in Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

The change in rainfall intensity between the two days could be particularly marked in Cuddalore, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram, as well as in Puducherry.

Each is likely to receive only light rain in isolated places on Sunday, but falls within the area where the centre expects locally heavy showers on Monday.

For the Chennai region, the main change on Monday is the possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds alongside moderate showers. The heavier spells are likely farther south along the coast and in parts of the delta, with Sivaganga also among the inland areas covered by the heavy rain forecast.