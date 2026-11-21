MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) Record rainfall, surging waves and vulnerable seawalls are only a foretaste of what's to come, scientists warn, as El Nino-driven sea level rise and "king tides" threaten California's shoreline this week.

Early Thursday, the US National Weather Service warned California coastal residents about new storms hitting their coastline. "The front is very dynamic and has been a very efficient rain producer with rainfall rates over an inch (about 25.4 mm) an hour," it warned, adding, "These rates have prompted the issuance of multiple flash flood warnings."

An atmospheric river affected by the super El Nino caused flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, dumping 2.64 inches of rain in one day, surpassing a record for that date that has stood for over a hundred years, reports Xinhua news agency.

Floodwaters inundated buildings and stranded cars on Bay Area freeways, while more than 51,000 electricity customers were left without power by Wednesday afternoon.

El Nino, a climate pattern marked by warmer-than-normal waters in the tropical Pacific, can bring wetter and stormier conditions to California. It can also temporarily raise sea levels along the US West Coast, allowing high tides and powerful waves to reach farther inland than usual.

Large swells continued to batter Southern California's coast on Thursday, worsening erosion and damage from earlier storms. In October, a 360-foot crack appeared in a coastal bluff beneath Pacific Coast Highway near Crystal Cove State Park, prompting Caltrans to restrict traffic to one lane in each direction while crews worked to stabilise the slope.

A high surf advisory remained in effect for Malibu and Los Angeles County beaches through 9 a.m. Friday, with waves of 6 to 9 feet expected.

Yet the worst may still lie ahead.

Scientists expect the true test next week, when unusually high "king tides" run from Sunday through November 27, potentially accompanied by large swells and further rain. Starting Monday, maximum coastal water levels in parts of Southern California could exceed 8 feet.

According to the California Coastal Commission, the season's highest tides won't even hit until November 24-26, December 23-25 and January 21-22.

"We're facing a triple threat here in terms of coastal impacts in California associated with this El Nino event: higher waves, more rain, and higher sea levels," warned Mark Merrifield, director of the Center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates roughly a 60 per cent probability, for October through December at minimum, of a "historic" El Nino, one that would exceed every event since records began in 1950. The US Geological Survey states on its website that the event is "projected to be the largest and most intense on record."

California is stepping up efforts to protect its coastal infrastructure. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who declared a statewide state of emergency on September 21, signed an executive order on October 27 establishing a Highway 1 Task Force to identify vulnerable sections of the coastal highway and accelerate preventive work.

According to the governor's office, emergency project expenditures along the Big Sur section of Highway 1 totalled about 312 million US dollars from 2020 through 2026.