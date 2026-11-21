MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 22 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah struck in his first over for the second time in the match by removing New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a duck as New Zealand reached 33/1 in 11 overs and trail India by 319 runs at tea on day four of the first Test at the Basin Reserve here on Sunday.

Latham, who was castled while shouldering arms against Bumrah in the first innings, survived an inswinger first ball. But on the next ball, a touch shorter and wider from Bumrah, straightened away off the seam, and Latham pushed at it to give a catch behind to Rishabh Pant.

Latham has become only the third New Zealand captain to bag a pair in a Test, after Harry Cave in 1956 and Stephen Fleming in 1997. Bumrah, in turn, joined S Sreesanth and Zaheer Khan as the only Indian bowlers known to have taken a wicket in the opening over of both innings of a Test.

Henry Nicholls, who hit an unbeaten 175 in the first innings, got going by edging Bumrah past gully for four. Akash Deep, handed the new ball ahead of Anshul Kamboj, began with a maiden from round the wicket to Devon Conway. Conway needed 13 balls to get off the mark via a backfoot punch through backward point for four off Bumrah.

Nicholls had a lucky escape in the seventh over. Struck on the back pad without offering a shot, he was given not out by umpire Richard Illingworth. India for the review, but ball-tracking returned it as umpire's call.

Conway then caressed Kamboj through cover for four, as he got 11 runs off his last four balls, though one delivery from the pacer kept dangerously low. Nicholls, on 20, was nearly run out when Akash hit the stumps with a direct throw in the final over before the break, and he managed only four runs off his last 20 balls.

With Nicholls and Conway unbeaten on 21 and 12 respectively, it will be fascinating to see if New Zealand manage to end day four unscathed. Previously, India declared their first innings on 720/9 in 166 overs, the highest total by any team in a Test in New Zealand.

KL Rahul (136) and Pant (128) scored centuries, while Shubman Gill (90), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) were the other notable contributors, as India secured a massive 352-run lead.

Jurel and Washington Sundar (24 off 26 balls) kept the runs flowing to begin the afternoon session. With Kyle Jamieson off the field, the stand between Jurel and Washington crossed the 50-run mark in a non-fuss fashion, which meant all of India's first seven partnerships had all crossed fifty, a first such instance in Test cricket history.

Jurel reached a risk-free fifty off 61 balls, even as Ravindra had Washington caught and bowled for 24. Akash briefly flexed his muscles while smashing two sixes in a five-ball 13, before holing out in the deep off Glenn Phillips.

Jurel then lofted Phillips towards long-on, only for Mitchell to let the ball slip past him for four. Jurel hit a six on the next ball, but was stumped off the following delivery, which prompted a quick declaration from India.

India's total of 720/9 eclipsed New Zealand's 715/6 against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. It is also India's best away from home and their third-highest overall - sitting behind 759/7 against England in 2016 and 726/9 against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 and 33/1 in 11 overs (Henry Nicholls 21 not out, Devon Conway 12 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1-20) trail India 720/9 dec in 166 overs (KL Rahul 136, Rishabh Pant 128; Glenn Phillips 3-154, Rachin Ravindra 2-44) by 319 runs