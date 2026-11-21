MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made the remarks during the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, broadcast on Fox News, Ukrinform reports.

When asked about her Christmas wish, Melania Trump said that she wished for peace around the world, but above all hoped to see more ceasefires. She expressed confidence that this could be achieved quickly if both Ukraine and Russia were willing, adding that she was already holding talks with representatives of both countries and hoped another ceasefire could be reached by Christmas.

Melania Trump also referred to the ceasefire agreement that had enabled a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, noting that she had been involved in every detail of the process and was pleased that 800 people had been released. She added that they now had access to warm shelter, food and medicine, noting that many of those rescued were elderly people and children. She expressed hope that they would have a good Christmas.

Zelensky: Ukraine's NATO membership being discussed

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky named settlements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions where Ukraine proposes conducting humanitarian missions following the successful evacuation of civilians from Oleshky.

A ceasefire was in effect in the area around the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region from October 27 to November 1 to facilitate a humanitarian operation.

Photo: White House