MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Malvika Raaj, who played young Poo in the 2001 film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', has revisited memories of the iconic character as she celebrated 25 years of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Malvika shared her experience of stepping into the recreated Raichand House, saying it felt surreal to return to the world of the film as a guest.“Poo's homecoming, 25 years in the making! If someone had told the little girl who played Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that one day she'd get to walk into the Raichand House as a guest, I don't think she would have believed it,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the character's lasting popularity, Malvika said Poo had lived a life of her own, from her iconic outfits to her unforgettable dialogues. She added that the visit, facilitated by Airbnb India, was more than just a stay and gave her an opportunity to celebrate a character that would always remain a part of her.

“Walking into the Raichand House was surreal. It was more than just a stay; it was a chance to celebrate a character that will always be a part of me,” she said.

Malvika also invited fans of the film to experience the recreated Raichand House, adding that Poo would surely approve.

She also shared pictures from her visit, posing with filmmaker Karan Johar and striking different poses inside the Raichand House. In one of the photographs, Malvika was seen holding a balloon with the words“Good Looks” written on it.

Malvika alo shared a video of herself getting ready and captioned it as,“25 years of“Good looks, good looks and good looks!”

Growing up happened, but a little Poo will always be a part of me. Here's to 25 years of K3G and a character that will forever be PHAT

P.S. The Raichand house recreated by @airbnbindia is taking me on the sweetest trip down memory lane. So much nostalgia, so many beautiful memories #25yearsofk3g #nostalgia #malvikaraaj.”

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', directed by Karan Johar, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. The family drama remains one of Hindi cinema's most memorable films, with its characters, dialogues and music continuing to resonate with audiences.