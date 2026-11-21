Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 22: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am under the dynamic fuel pricing mechanism introduced in June 2017. The system allows oil marketing companies to adjust retail prices in accordance with changes in international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.
India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel prices sensitive to movements in global energy markets. Other factors influencing retail rates include central excise duty, state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), dealer commissions, refining margins and transportation expenses.
For consumers, even when retail fuel prices remain unchanged, developments in the international oil market and taxation policies continue to influence the overall cost of fuel across the country.
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