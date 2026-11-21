Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Beyond Finance Named Winner of Best Debt Relief Solution at the 2026 Benzinga Awards

22.11.2026 / 02:20 CET/CEST

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Benzinga announced Beyond Finance as the winner of Best Debt Relief Solution in the 2026 Benzinga Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation across financial services and fintech. The Benzinga Awards honor companies, products and industry leaders helping shape the future of finance. Now in its 12th year, the program recognizes achievement across a range of categories spanning financial technology, investing, data, platforms, services and innovation. “Benzinga's recognition of Beyond Finance as the Best Debt Relief Solution confirms what our results show: we are the clear choice for Americans ready to move beyond debt,” said Vanessa Hering, Client Success Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations. “In 2025, we resolved $4.7 billion in client debt, and our clients saved $1.1 billion after fees,” Hering adds.“Behind those numbers are people who can finally breathe again, with an average of $608 more back in their pockets each month for rent, groceries and the things that matter most. With household debt near a record $18.8 trillion, that leadership comes with a responsibility we take seriously every day: to treat every client as a person, not an account, and to help them get their future back.” The 2026 Benzinga Awards were evaluated in collaboration with DALBAR, bringing independent research, analytical rigor and industry expertise to the judging process. “Beyond Finance earned this award for its debt relief services, personalized support, and tools that help customers work toward financial stability”, explains Julie Dell'Olio, Director of Digital Research and Operations, DALBAR. “The company works with creditors to reduce what customers owe while providing personal support and digital resources to help them stay informed and track their progress. Its new Financial Wellness RESET program helps customers understand how their habits and emotions affect their financial decisions, giving them support that goes beyond managing debt.” Winners across the 2026 program are being recognized on November 19, 2026, as Benzinga brings together award recipients, sponsors and industry leaders to celebrate companies and individuals advancing the financial industry. For more information about the Benzinga Awards and this year's winners, visit . About Beyond Finance Accredited Debt Relief, a DBA of Beyond Finance, LLC, is one of the nation's largest debt consolidation companies. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and was awarded with 3 ConsumerAffairs'“Buyer's Choice Awards” in 2025 for Best Value, Best Customer Service, and Best Overall Process within its category. Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, San Diego, and Houston. To learn more, visit . About Benzinga Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement. To learn more, visit . Methodology DALBAR evaluated submissions and nominees based on criteria tailored to each award category, assessing the quality, relevance, value and effectiveness of the products, services and customer experiences offered. The judging process considered both quantitative and qualitative factors, including product and service features, ease of use, customer support, cost relative to benefits, transparency, security and customer protections. When possible, DALBAR conducted hands-on reviews to assess the customer experience, including how easily customers could access information, navigate services and complete important tasks. Evaluators also considered whether new features or improvements delivered meaningful benefits relevant to the award category, rather than simply representing something new. Evaluation criteria were adapted to the specific award, with finalists and winners determined by how well each submission met the relevant standards and demonstrated value to customers. Media Contact

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News Source: Benzinga

22.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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