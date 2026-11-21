Rajasthan Road Tragedy: Nine Pilgrims Killed After Van Hits Parked Truck

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI): A victim of the road accident in Rajasthan's Kota, which claimed nine lives and left several others injured, recounted how the family rushed to the accident site after receiving a phone call informing them about the incident. The victim said that the group was travelling in three vehicles from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar when two vehicles fell behind while the third, carrying the victims, moved ahead. They received a call from a family member informing them about the accident, following which they rushed to the spot.

"We were going from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. Our two vehicles fell behind, while theirs went three ahead. Then we got a call from the sister that an accident had occurred, so we rushed to the scene," the victim told ANI. Recounting what they saw after reaching the spot, the victim said that the vehicle had crashed and the injured person had already been taken to the hospital. "The car had crashed, and they had brought him to the hospital," the victim said.

The victim further said that the group had left on Tuesday night and was returning on the day of the accident. The family had also stopped at a hotel during their journey. Providing details about the group, the victim said that they were travelling in three vehicles with a total of 36 people, all of whom were relatives. "Three vehicles, 36 people were there. We are all relatives," the victim said.

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district. According to Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying 16 people who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam when the accident occurred in the middle of the night. He said all the occupants belonged to the same family.

"Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family," Joshi told ANI. He said the administration's immediate priority was to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the accident. "Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident," he added.