MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Historic Trilateral Peace Meetings Gives the World Much For Which To Be Thankful

Washington, DC, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has released its in-depth report on Week 96 of President Trump's second term, the latest edition of America's Weekly Golden Chronicle. The weekly series has tracked the major accomplishments, developments and events of the administration since January 2025.

This week's report covers the epic historic trilateral APEC meeting between President Trump, President Xi of China and President Putin of Russia. The discussed ways to move forward as allies in Peace, agreed to work toward ways that all countries can be more prosperous and that nuclear war benefits no one. President Trump also attended the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Manila and met with leaders of the QUAD for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Leaders' Summit, and signed a very big trade agreement with the Kingdom of Thailand.

Read the full report:

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

Why did President Trump and Dana White raise their gift to "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band from $200,00 to $500,000?What does the first-ever Trump–Xi–Putin trilateral APEC summit, complete with a joint“Heads of State Declaration toward Peace,” actually signal about the durability of a multipolar order?What is the 6% price inflation over last year's turkey dinner attributed to?What is the reason for the drop in gas prices at the pump immediately following the midterm elections?What is the First Lady looking forward to most this holiday season?

About ThinkCareBelieve

ThinkCareBelieve champions peace through understanding. Its mission is to build bridges between diverse communities by finding common ground, focusing on shared needs, and working together toward goals that benefit everyone.

Civic engagement is central to that mission. ThinkCareBelieve believes that an informed, active public is essential to justice, and that shining a light on important issues brings accountability. Greater transparency in government can lead to better policies and procedures, and to open, honest communication between Americans and the government that serves them.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle documents the major events and developments shaping the nation each week, offering readers a trusted reference, a practical resource, and a clear review of the news that matters.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

Help Lines and Tip Lines:

How The Children Are Being Found:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

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