MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A UAE National Day holiday trip to Phuket was advertised at Dh3,620 per person, including return flights, three nights at a resort and breakfast on some websites. When Khaleej Times priced a nonstop flight from Dubai and a stay at the same resort separately, the total came to Dh5,618 per person.

In Tbilisi, the figures went the other way. A nonstop return flight and four nights at a hotel came to Dh2,225 per person, about Dh1,074 below the advertised package price. How much of that gap remains depends on what travellers spend on meals, transfers and sightseeing.

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Khaleej Times looked at nine holiday destinations, using nonstop international flights from Dubai International Airport and accommodation for two adults sharing a room. All figures are per person unless stated otherwise. The package prices are advertised rates, and some cover a wider travel window than the dates checked.

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For December 2 to 5, the nonstop return flight was listed at Dh4,296. Three nights with breakfast added Dh1,322 per person, bringing the total to Dh5,618. The airport bus to Patong adds about Dh22 return. Other listings in Phuket Town showed rooms from Dh203 to Dh1,325 for two adults for three nights, including listed taxes, with breakfast included in some rates.

Dnata Travel advertised return flights, three nights at the resort used in the comparison and breakfast from Dh3,620 per person.

Tbilisi, Georgia

For November 28 to December 2, the nonstop return flight was Dh1,896 and four nights at a hotel added Dh329, taking the total to Dh2,225 per person. The airport bus to the city and back costs about Dh3, with any onward ride to the hotel extra.

Travel websites advertise packages for the same dates strating from Dh3,299 per person. It did not identify the hotel or meal plan for that departure. The Dh1,074 difference is before the cost of meals, transfers and sightseeing.

Helsinki, Finland

For December 2 to 5, a nonstop return flight was Dh4,504 and three nights with breakfast added Dh994. The total was Dh5,498 per person, with about Dh36 more for a return airport train ticket.

Websites have advertised return flights and three nights with breakfast at the same property from Dh4,025 per person.

London, UK

For December 2 to 5, the nonstop Heathrow fare was Dh4,542 and three nights with breakfast added Dh6,189, bringing the total to Dh10,731 per person. The Heathrow train to Paddington adds about Dh141 return.

Dnata advertised return flights and three nights at the same property in a Deluxe Room with breakfast from Dh7,510 per person. Hotel choice also makes a difference.

Baku, Azerbaijan

For December 2 to 6, the nonstop return flight was Dh2,840. Four nights at a hotel selected for the comparison added Dh1,033, for a total of Dh3,873 per person. The airport bus adds about Dh6 return, before any transport card charge or onward ride.

Musafir advertised a package for the same dates from Dh3,599 per person. The Dh274 difference is between the advertised package and the flight-and-room quote.

Istanbul, Turkey

For December 2 to 6, the nonstop return flight was Dh2,106 and four nights with breakfast added about Dh1,914, bringing the total to Dh4,019 per person. With the return airport coach to Taksim, the total was about Dh4,088, before sightseeing. Other listings showed three-night rooms with breakfast at Dh636 to Dh773 for two. A fourth night would need to be priced for the same comparison.

Holiday Factory listed a four-night offer at Dh3,299 with nonstop flights from Dubai and a tour.

Colombo, Sri Lanka

For December 2 to 6, the nonstop return flight was Dh2,455 and four nights with breakfast added about Dh907. That came to Dh3,362 per person before airport transfers and sightseeing.

A package departing Dubai for the same dates have been listed starting at Dh2,900. Published offers for other dates or trips covering both Colombo and Bentota have different flight and hotel costs.

Maldives

For December 2 to 5, the nonstop return flight to Male was Dh3,781 and the resort speedboat added about Dh661 return. That brought the total to Dh4,442 per person before the room and meals. But the hotels are filling up fast and there is limited options for the national day currently.

Dnata advertised a three-night package from Dh4,650 per adult, including flights, full board and speedboat transfers. The flight and boat came within Dh208 of the advertised package price.

What to allow for extra spending

A Dh500 to Dh1,000 allowance per person adds Dh1,000 to Dh2,000 for two adults to either trip budget. That allowance is for incidental spending, on top of any meals, baggage, transfers or tours that still need to be added. The totals above show what was priced for each destination and where those costs can still change the bill.

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