MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Sunday, with the city recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 236, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several areas of the national Capital continued to report elevated pollution levels. The AQI near ITO stood at 292, while Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 251, both falling in the 'poor' category, as per CPCB data.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at around 14 degrees Celsius, indicating the gradual onset of winter conditions in the national Capital.

The deteriorating air quality comes amid growing concerns over pollution levels across Delhi-NCR as winter conditions intensify. Lower temperatures and changing weather conditions during this period often contribute to the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi's air quality had deteriorated further, with the national Capital recording an AQI of 327 at 8.20 a.m., placing it in the 'very poor' category.

Several monitoring stations across the city reported very poor air quality, with Sirifort recording the highest AQI of 368, followed by Chandni Chowk at 366, Commonwealth Sports Complex at 362, Punjabi Bagh at 360, CRRI Mathura Road at 355 and Pusa at 353.

Meanwhile, the construction ban imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) across the National Capital Region from November 5 to 20 was lifted on Friday. However, restrictions under the Delhi government's separate winter pollution-control framework will remain in force until January 31, with stricter measures scheduled to come into effect from December 10.

Stage I and Stage II measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continue to remain in force across Delhi-NCR. The CAQM has also issued separate directions concerning dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities, along with physical office attendance requirements, under its October 30 order.

As part of its pollution-control initiatives, the Delhi government has deployed 108 Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) machines across the National Capital Territory. It has also undertaken nearly 80 lakh plantation activities and completed the redevelopment of 1,440.713 km of roads.

The authorities continue to undertake various measures to control dust and other sources of pollution as the national Capital enters the winter pollution season.