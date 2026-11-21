MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 22 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US senators proposed turning a little-used presidential campaign fund into a permanent source of money for state and local election offices to replace ageing voting equipment, protect voter registration records and strengthen cybersecurity.

The Election Infrastructure Security Act would redirect the money raised through a voluntary box on federal income tax returns. The amount a taxpayer could set aside would rise from $3 to $5 for an individual and from $6 to $10 for a married couple filing jointly. The amounts would then be adjusted for inflation. Taxpayers would still choose whether to tick the box.

Democrats Mark Warner of Virginia and Alex Padilla of California introduced the bill with Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. The four said election officials often have to rely on unpredictable federal grants and strained state and local budgets to keep voting systems up to date.

“Keeping our elections secure requires more than sporadic funding; it requires sustained investment,” Warner, the vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

Under the proposal, states would receive at least $3 million a year and US territories at least $600,000, according to the sponsors. At least 67 per cent of the funding would go to local election jurisdictions, except in states that administer federal elections centrally. The US Election Assistance Commission would administer the fund.

Election offices could use the money to replace voting machines, secure computer systems and protect election facilities. They could also use it to shorten polling-place queues or to reimburse certain earlier security investments. The bill would bar recipients from using the grants to pay for litigation.

States would have to publish spending plans and give the public a chance to comment. They would file annual reports on what they spent, what equipment they bought and what results they achieved. The commission would conduct periodic audits.

They said the existing tax-return designation has brought in about $21 million to $25 million annually in recent years. It cited a Bipartisan Policy Center estimate that the changes could generate about $200 million a year for election security grants. That is a projection, not an appropriation. The legislation has not become law.

McConnell chairs the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, where Padilla is the senior Democrat. The sponsors said 23 state and local election associations endorsed the proposal, along with the Bipartisan Policy Center. The bill would make the shift permanent after Congress redirected a combined $80 million from the presidential fund towards election security grants across fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026, the senators said.

The presidential fund was established to help eligible candidates pay for primary and general election campaigns. The FEC says 2008 was the last time a major-party nominee accepted a general election grant. Under the existing system, ticking the box designates part of the tax already owed. It does not increase a filer's bill or reduce a refund.

Congress created the Election Assistance Commission under the Help America Vote Act of 2002.