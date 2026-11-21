Sheikh Mansoor Tours The Sixth Edition Of Icons Of Porsche In Dubai

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, today toured the opening day of the 2026 Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai. The sixth edition of the world-famous festival, and the first to be held at The Square Nad Al Sheba, features over 1,000 Porsche sports cars on display, with over 30,000 fans expected to attend over the two days.

He was welcomed by Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa, as the pair toured the 87,000 square metre festival grounds. During the visit, he explored the various curated precincts, viewing a selection of classic and modern Porsche sports cars, alongside the art installations, entertainment and experiences that bring together the Porsche community in Dubai each year.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed's visit marked a significant occasion for The Square Nad Al Sheba, with Icons of Porsche taking place during the lifestyle destination's opening weekend. This year's festival was attended by Michael Leiters, the global CEO of Porsche AG. Now in its sixth year, Icons of Porsche has grown into the largest automotive festival in the Middle East and one of the largest Porsche gatherings anywhere in the world.