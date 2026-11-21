Congress Slams BJP Over Nitish Setu Inauguration Political Intentions

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday criticised the BJP over the inauguration of the 'Nitish Setu', alleging that the party uses people for its political interests and later discards them. He said former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party could face similar treatment.

His remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated an extradosed cable-stayed bridge, Nitish Setu, over the river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district. Speaking to the media, Surjewala said, "The BJP uses people and then throws them into the washing machine like a used handkerchief. This is what they are going to do to Nitish Kumar and his party too." Emphasising that everyone should be treated with respect and given equal status, the Congress MP said, "Everyone needs to be treated with respect and given equal status, not used and then thrown into the dustbin of history. The leaders of his party and the people of Bihar need to think about this."

Meanwhile, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of 'Nitish Setu', alleging that the Central government contributed "not a single penny" toward the mega infrastructure project and is merely re-inaugurating a structure already opened over a year ago. Speaking to reporters, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader contended that the six-lane bridge over the Ganga had already been unveiled by Nitish Kumar ahead of previous elections. "This bridge is being inaugurated for a second time. Around one and a half years ago, right before the elections, Nitish Kumar ji had already inaugurated this bridge. Now a new tradition has started where the Prime Minister is inaugurating this bridge all over again. However, none of the BJP leaders has answered my question: If the BJP government, the NDA government, or the Central Government contributed even a single penny toward the construction of this bridge, please let me know. Neither Modi ji nor the BJP nor the NDA government had any role in the decision to build this bridge, nor any contribution to its construction-neither in the decision nor in the construction. The people of Bihar know this very well," Yadav said.