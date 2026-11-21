Haryana CM Lays Foundation for Ram Temple and Infrastructure Projects

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini performed the Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple complex in Ambala on Saturday, according to the Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO). On the occasion, Saini announced a contribution of Rs 51 lakh towards the construction of the temple complex.

Earlier, on November 15, CM Saini unveiled a slew of public infrastructure projects worth 44.83 crore rupees across the Pipli, Ladwa, and Thanesar regions, aimed at strengthening local power grids, healthcare access, and urban sanitation. During a visit to Pipli, Saini offered prayers at the historic Neeldhari Gurudwara Pipli Sahib, invoking blessings for the social harmony, peace, and economic prosperity of the state's residents, and formally inaugurated four completed projects valued at 13.36 crore rupees, while the foundation stones were laid for two projects worth Rs 31.474 crore.

Meanwhile, newly operational assets include 33 KV electrical substations in Sector-28, Kurukshetra, and Jogna Khera, engineered to curb power fluctuations and stabilise regional grid capacity. Furthermore, new sub-health facilities were inaugurated in Mirzapur and Dayalpur villages, each built at an investment of 55.50 lakh rupees to expand primary healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

Building on the inaugurated works, Saini laid the foundation stones for two major infrastructural undertakings totalling 31.47 crore rupees. Among them is a comprehensive sewerage network paired with a 6.50 million-litre-per-day (MLD) intermediate pumping station, designed to resolve long-standing drainage and wastewater management challenges in Pipli, Beed Pipli, and surrounding residential colonies along the Pipli-Ladwa corridor. A second foundation stone was laid for the extensive renovation, structural improvement, and aesthetic beautification of KDB Road in Thanesar. The project spans the critical arterial stretch from the GT Road intersection at the Sector 2/3 dividing line up to Udham Singh Chowk, a move local civic authorities expect to ease traffic congestion and modernise urban transit corridors in the district.