Amit Shah Reviews Law and Order Situation in Arunachal Pradesh Meet

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting in Itanagar to discuss key issues concerning law and order, internal security, border management, and development in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The meeting was attended by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, the State's Deputy Chief Minister, senior ministers and high-ranking officials from both the Central and State governments.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of issues related to the state's law and order, criminal justice system, drug trafficking, cybercrime, terrorism and insurgency, foreign nationals, police modernisation, and disaster management. Amit Shah emphasised better coordination between central and state security agencies, strengthening local intelligence networks, and maintaining continuous monitoring in sensitive areas to ensure peace and security in the state. Given the sensitivity of the approximately 1,126-kilometre-long international border that Arunachal Pradesh shares with China, the Home Minister reviewed border security and strategic infrastructure. He also placed special emphasis on the expansion of road connectivity, border outposts, helipads, and telecommunication facilities in the border areas, as well as on the effective implementation of the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' to enhance livelihood opportunities for the local population.

Shah emphasised the effective implementation of the new criminal laws, timely investigation, collection of scientific evidence, utilisation of e-Sakshya and e-Summons systems, and ensuring better coordination between the police and the prosecution. He also highlighted the need to prioritise the expeditious disposal of pending cases and the improvement of investigation quality. While reviewing the campaigns against drug trafficking and illicit cultivation, the Union Home Minister took stock of the actions being undertaken under 'Operation Dawn' and 'Mission Suraksha'. Reaffirming the commitment to a 'drug-free India' by 2029, a vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah emphasised the destruction of illicit crops, stringent action against trafficking networks, public awareness, and the strengthening of de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities, the Ministry stated.

The meeting included discussions on the effective operation of the 1930 helpline for the prevention of cybercrimes, expansion of cyber-forensic capabilities, and increasing the availability of trained experts. Furthermore, given the state's geographical conditions, the need to bolster the capacity of the disaster management mechanism - including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, and emergency response systems - was also discussed. Union Home Minister also chaired a meeting at Lok Bhawan in Itanagar to review the development works of Arunachal Pradesh. In the meeting, the Chief Secretary of the state, Manish Kumar Gupta, gave a presentation regarding the progress of the state's development and major schemes. It was informed that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Arunachal Pradesh has increased from ₹20,373 crore in 2015-16 to ₹50,651 crore (estimated) in 2026-27. The pace of road construction has increased sixfold, from 300 km per year to 1,800 km per year. The state has achieved full saturation under PMAY (Rural) and Jal Jeevan Mission. It was also informed that Arunachal Pradesh is the largest producer of kiwi in the country. Under the 'Vibrant Villages Programme', out of 2,414 projects worth ₹2,875.17 crore in 455 border villages, 1,099 projects have been completed, the Ministry stated.

Union Home Minister said that 100% vaccination of children and institutional deliveries should be ensured throughout the state. He said that a plan should be prepared for 100% digitisation in villages. Under the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission', experts in knowledge systems should be involved, and an intensive search should be conducted for important manuscripts and documents. Shah said that under 'Mission Krishi Veer' and 'Mission Arun Himveer', a different approach should be adopted, in which the needs of the security forces should first be assessed and then the villages should be enabled to meet those needs. He said that in addition to the existing focus on kiwi, orange, and large cardamom, two more horticultural crops should be selected for special development.