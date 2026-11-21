MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Industrial output in Kyrgyzstan totaled 770.9 billion soms ($8.82 billion) in January–October 2026, increasing by 5.2% compared with the same period last year, according to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Growth slowed from 9.5% in January–October 2025 to 5.2% in the same period of 2026.

Growth was driven by higher output in several manufacturing industries and increased mining production.

The combined output of food products, beverages and tobacco products increased by 10.1%, while pharmaceutical production rose by 13.5%. Production of construction materials expanded by 29.3%, while output of wood and paper products, as well as printing products, increased by 36.5%.

Output of vehicles rose by 38.3%. Production of refined petroleum products increased 1.8-fold, while chemical production rose 2.4-fold. Mining output also increased by 7.5%.

At the same time, production of basic metals declined by 6.1%. The decrease was mainly due to a planned reduction in output at the Kumtor gold deposit as mining operations moved into an area containing lower-grade gold ore.

Electricity, gas and steam supply increased by 4.3%, supported by a 7.1% rise in electricity distribution and a 6.5% increase in the supply of gaseous fuel through gas networks.

The water supply, waste treatment and materials recovery sector expanded by 22.7%, mainly due to a 12.6% increase in the collection, treatment and distribution of water.

Industrial production contributed 0.90 percentage points to GDP growth and accounted for 18.2% of GDP by the production approach.