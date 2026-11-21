MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, Nov 22 (IANS) Canadian Minister of National Defence David McGuinty announced that Canada has concluded negotiations and formally joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Innovation Fund (NIF), becoming the 25th NATO ally and the first in North America to join.

As part of its admission, Canada will contribute more than 100 million Canadian dollars ($70 million) to the fund, enabling the NIF to invest in startups and funds in Canada, said the Department of National Defence in a news release on Saturday.

Canada's participation will give Canadian defence innovators access to over 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of deployable capital and provide a new pathway to deepen defence investment between Canada and the European NATO allies, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the release.

"Canada's participation builds on growing ties between the NIF and Canada's defence industry. Over the past year, NIF portfolio companies have expanded into the Canadian market, creating opportunities for investment, innovation and collaboration," said the press release.

"Canada's participation in the NIF will help Canadian companies grow, create high-skilled jobs, and strengthen Canada's defence industrial base while creating economic opportunities for Canadians through increased investment in defence and emerging technologies," it added.

The NIF is the world's first multi-sovereign venture capital fund designed to strengthen the defence, security and resilience of NATO member states by investing in cutting edge technologies.

For Canada, the NIF is both an economic and security opportunity, supporting the growth of homegrown technology champions while strengthening Allied resilience and the Alliance's technological edge.

The NIF was launched in 2022 to help develop a broad range of emerging and advanced technologies that are important for NATO's defence and security.