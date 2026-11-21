Jodhpur Accident: 3 Killed and 15 Injured in Car-Tempo Collision

Three people were killed and around 15 others injured after a car collided with a tempo in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The injured were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in four ambulances, where they are undergoing treatment. According to preliminary information, the people involved in the accident were members of a family from Gujarat who were returning after visiting Ramdevra. Their vehicle met with an accident shortly after they began their return journey.

Mathuradas Mathur Hospital Superintendent Vikas Rajpurohit said the hospital received information about the accident at around 7 pm and made arrangements to treat the injured. "This was a family from Gujarat. They are members of the same family who were perhaps going from Gujarat to Ramdevra, and on the way there, their vehicle met with an accident. We received information from there around 7:00 PM, and we made full preparations. And so far, around 14 or 15 people have arrived here via four ambulances, including three women and four children," he said.

Providing details about the condition of the injured, Rajpurohit said, "Many of them have fractures and spine injuries. One of them was brought dead, and everyone is receiving treatment." Anil, one of the passengers travelling in the vehicle, said the group was returning to Gujarat after offering prayers at Ramdevra when the accident occurred. He said around 15 to 20 people were travelling together. "We are from Gujarat, from Banaskantha, and we had gone to Ramdevra and were returning from Ramdevra when the accident happened. There were about 15 to 20 of us. I live in Dantiwada BSF Colony. We left yesterday. And in the morning, after having darshan here, we were coming back. We were going back to Gujarat, and the accident happened right after setting out," Anil said. Medical teams at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital are providing treatment to the injured.