India Strengthens Grip on Wellington Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 22 (ANI): India strengthened their grip on the first Test against New Zealand, reaching 629/6 at lunch on Day 4 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, extending their overall lead to 261 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant led India's batting charge with a magnificent 128 off 153 deliveries, including 10 fours and six sixes. His innings also saw him achieve several historic milestones before he was dismissed shortly before the lunch interval. Pant was caught by Nathan Smith at deep mid-wicket off Rachin Ravindra, bringing an end to his impressive knock.

Earlier in the day's play, Pant continued from his overnight score of 55 and brought up his century in 135 deliveries. He moved to 99 with an audacious reverse-sweep against Glenn Phillips before reaching the three-figure mark with a slog over mid-off. Anshul Kamboj also made a valuable contribution, scoring 38 off 42 deliveries, including six fours and a six.

KL Rahul was India's highest scorer in the innings before Pant, registering 136 off 290 deliveries, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 85 off 89 balls. Devdutt Padikkal also played a crucial knock of 80 off 175 deliveries, while captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed his century, falling for 98 off 146 balls.

Pant's century also made him the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to register Test hundreds across all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He became the sixth Indian batter overall to achieve the feat. With his six maximums during the innings, Pant took his career tally to 108 sixes in Test cricket, moving past former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's 107 to become the second-highest six-hitter in the format.