MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on Facebook.

“Special forces of the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center continue to increase their effectiveness on the battlefield. They have replaced their previous record, which had stood for two weeks, with a new achievement: in just seven days, they 'took out' 4,333 Russian troops,” the SSU said.

According to verified data from the special unit, 2,838 Russian troops were killed and 1,495 wounded.

Alpha Special Forces destroy nearly 4,900 enemy UAVs, ground drones in one mont

As Ukrinform previously reported, in October, special forces of the SSU's Alpha unit destroyed 4,883 Russian UAVs and ground robotic systems of various types, as well as 11 Russian command posts