MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autodesk Fusion and Netfabb compatibility across Mastrex MX Series printers will deliver a more connected, streamlined workflow from digital design to finished metal component.

Lake Forest, CA, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mastrex Metal 3D Printing today announced a collaboration with Autodesk to bring Autodesk Fusion and Netfabb software compatibility across its MX Series laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) metal 3D printing portfolio. The collaboration is designed to simplify the metal additive manufacturing workflow, improve user experience, and make advanced metal 3D printing more accessible to a broader range of manufacturers, engineers, and innovators.







By connecting Autodesk's established design and manufacturing software ecosystem with Mastrex's MX Series metal 3D printing technology, users will benefit from a more streamlined path from CAD model development and build preparation to physical, final metal components.

Autodesk Fusion is an integrated, cloud-based platform combining computer-aided design (CAD), manufacturing (CAM), engineering (CAE), and printed circuit board (PCB) design within a connected workspace. When paired with Autodesk Netfabb, users gain access to specialized additive manufacturing capabilities that help prepare, optimize, and process digital models for production.

Together, these technologies will help simplify the transition from design to manufacturing, reducing workflow complexity and enabling users to focus more on product development, application innovation, and production outcomes.

"Making metal additive manufacturing more accessible requires more than developing capable, cost-effective hardware. It requires creating an ecosystem that makes the technology easier to adopt and use," said Ilay Fridland, Co-Founder of Mastrex. "Our collaboration with Autodesk is an important step in that direction. By bringing Fusion and Netfabb compatibility to our entire MX Series portfolio, we're giving customers access to powerful design and manufacturing resources while maintaining the performance, quality, and value that define Mastrex technology. We want to remove barriers to adoption and enable more companies to realize the benefits of metal 3D printing."

Expanding Metal 3D Printing Adoption

Mastrex's MX Series LPBF printers are designed to enable a new generation of metal additive manufacturing users. By offering more affordable alternatives to traditional, legacy metal 3D printing systems without compromising performance or part quality, Mastrex is helping lower the barriers to entry for manufacturers, research institutions, and businesses exploring metal AM.

The addition of Autodesk software compatibility further strengthens this value proposition, providing users with access to established digital design and manufacturing tools alongside a growing portfolio of accessible metal 3D printing solutions.

"Successful adoption of additive manufacturing depends on connecting the entire workflow, from the initial design through production," said Alexander Oster, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Autodesk. "Our work with Mastrex reflects the importance of making advanced manufacturing capabilities more accessible and providing users with the tools they need to move from digital models to physical parts with greater efficiency. We look forward to supporting Mastrex customers as they explore new applications and opportunities with Autodesk Fusion and Netfabb."

Availability Across the Mastrex MX Portfolio

Following the ongoing development and integration efforts, Autodesk Fusion and Netfabb compatibility is expected to become available across the Mastrex MX Series technology available now.

The collaboration represents another step in Mastrex's commitment to building an accessible, connected metal additive manufacturing ecosystem that supports customers throughout the design, development, and production process.

Meet Mastrex and Autodesk at Formnext 2026

Mastrex and Autodesk invite manufacturers, engineers, and industry professionals to learn more about the collaboration and explore the future of accessible metal additive manufacturing at Formnext 2026, November 17–20, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Visit Mastrex at Hall 11.0, Booth D22, to explore the MX Series metal 3D printing portfolio and learn how its technology is helping expand metal AM adoption.

Visit Autodesk at Hall 11.0, Booth E18, to discover Autodesk Fusion and Netfabb capabilities and learn more about connected design and manufacturing workflows.

About Mastrex

Mastrex is a metal additive manufacturing technology company focused on making industrial metal 3D printing more accessible. Its MX Series laser powder bed fusion systems deliver performance, precision, and quality across a portfolio designed to support a new generation of metal AM users. By combining capable technology with affordability and an open approach to manufacturing solutions, Mastrex is helping businesses explore new applications, accelerate innovation, and expand the adoption of metal additive manufacturing. Learn more about Mastrex at or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Autodesk

The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us.

Autodesk's Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

CONTACT: Sarah Martin Mastrex... Mastrex.com