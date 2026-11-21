MENAFN - IANS) Tehran/Manama, Nov 22 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday night its aerospace force targeted the US radars at two air bases in Bahrain in retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

The "hybrid offensive" operation was in response to the continuation of the "aggression against and violation" of Iran's airspace, and targeted the Al-Riffa and Awali Sakhir air bases in Bahrain, the IRGC said in a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News.

The two radars belonging to the US Army's Patriot air defense systems at the air bases were hit in the attack, it said, adding that earlier in the day, an MQ-1 Predator drone and an MQ-9 Reaper drone both belonging to the "aggressive" US Army violated Iran's airspace, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IRGC warned that Iran's airspace is a red line for the country's armed forces and that its violation by any state or aggressive force will receive a "harsh and decisive" response from them.

Minutes before the statement's release, the semi-official Fars news agency reported that the IRGC had attacked the Shaikh Isa and Al Juffair air bases in Bahrain in response to the US "enemy's" actions.

It said earlier that several explosions were heard Saturday night in Iran's southern Sirik County, adding the blasts had come from the sea, but their nature remained unknown.

Fars said the explosion sounds could be due to the firing of warning shots or "violating" vessels colliding with naval mines.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said that a civilian industrial facility had been targeted in an "Iranian attack," causing a fire at the site.

The ministry said the civil defence teams had begun procedures to bring the fire under control.

The Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) said that falling debris caused minor material damage but no injuries after air defense systems intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks targeting the kingdom.

It added that Iran continued a "systematic hostile approach" through attacks targeting Bahrain, while affirming the readiness of its defence systems to respond to threats.

Also on Saturday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said the country considers the US-imposed economic blockade an "act of war" and will take every necessary measure to break it.

The two-day plan to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is the sole proposal put forward by Iran, and it is still on the table, Gharibabadi told reporters in Tehran.

He added that whenever the United States meets the requirements for implementing the plan, "we can move forward with confidence."

The developments come amid renewed tensions between Iran and the United States in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.