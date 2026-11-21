MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 22 (IANS) Rishabh Pant on Sunday became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries. Pant achieved the feat with a typically audacious century on day four of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve here on Sunday.

Pant, 29, playing his first match for India since the tour of Sri Lanka in August, reached the three-figure mark on the 135th ball he faced. He went to 99 with a cheeky reverse-sweep off part-time spinner Glenn Phillips that raced past short third man, and then skipped down the pitch to hoist the next ball over mid-off for six to get to his century.

Pant finally holed out to deep midwicket for 128 off 153 balls, but by then India's lead had swelled to 261 runs at lunch break. Pant is also only the sixth Indian to have Test hundreds in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Rahul had joined the club a day earlier, becoming the first Indian opener to do so. Pakistan's Saeed Anwar and Younis Khan, and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, are the other Asian batters on the list. Globally, Australia's Adam Gilchrist and England's Jonny Bairstow are the other wicketkeepers to have achieved it.

The knock was Pant's ninth Test hundred as a designated wicketkeeper, leaving him third on the all-time list behind Gilchrist (17) and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (12). Seven of his nine Test centuries have come in overseas conditions. Pant also holds the distinction of hitting the first Test century by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests in New Zealand.

Pant's collection of SENA centuries began with him hitting 114 at The Oval in 2018. He followed it with an unbeaten 159 in Sydney in 2019, which is still his highest Test score, an unbeaten 100 in Cape Town in January 2022 and 146 at Edgbaston later that year. Last year Pant hit 134 and 118 against England at Leeds.

Pant missed the entirety of India A four-day games against New Zealand A due to a left side strain injury after leading Rest of India in the Irani Cup clash against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar in October.

But in Wellington, Pant showed no signs of rust. He scored most of his runs on the leg side, relying on slog sweeps and heaves. He would clear his front leg and open his stance to work the ball behind square, while using his feet to loft merrily over the bowler's head.

Pant now has 108 Test sixes, second only to England's Ben Stokes (138), and having overtaken former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (107) during his sparkling knock in Wellington.