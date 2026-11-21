MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to arrive in India on Sunday for a two-day state visit from November 22–23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be Shah's first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral visit abroad as Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of India-Nepal relations and further strengthen bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23, during which the two leaders will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shah will depart for New Delhi on Sunday aboard a Nepal Airlines flight, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai earlier said during a press briefing on Friday that the two Prime Ministers would hold delegation-level discussions on Monday, on a range of issues of mutual interest. They will also jointly address a press conference following their bilateral talks.

Prime Minister Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepali counterpart and his delegation on the same day.

Rai further said that the two countries are expected to inaugurate several completed projects related to connectivity and energy cooperation and lay the foundation stones for new projects during the visit.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation in areas such as trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure development. The two sides will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

The official government delegation departing from Nepal will comprise 34 members, while Nepal's Ambassador to India and some other members will join the delegation in New Delhi. A separate 52-member delegation of business representatives will also participate in the visit at their own expense.

The visit will also include a Nepal-India Business Forum, aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal and providing a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore cooperation opportunities.

In its statement, the MEA highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two neighbouring countries, saying that India and Nepal share close and friendly relations, "rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties".

It also noted that bilateral cooperation has made progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity.

The MEA said the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.