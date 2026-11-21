MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Ladakh recorded a voter turnout of 70.03 per cent in the Panchayat elections and 52.4 per cent in the Municipal Council polls on Saturday, as voters across the Union Territory participated in the first local-body elections since its formation in 2019.

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The polling witnessed participation from people across age groups and sections of society, including first-time voters, women, senior citizens and monks.

Despite sub-zero temperatures in several areas and geographical challenges in remote settlements, voters turned up at polling stations to elect their representatives to grassroots institutions, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena described the day as historic for the Union Territory and expressed gratitude to people for their enthusiastic participation.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the resilient people of the Union Territory of Ladakh for coming out in overwhelming numbers to cast their votes in the Panchayat and Municipal elections. Today's voter turnout, with 73.60 per cent polling for Panch and 70.03 per cent for Sarpanch, marks an improvement over the overall voter turnout of 67.8 per cent recorded in the 2018 Panchayat elections, reflecting an encouraging level of public participation in the democratic process and celebrating the true essence of democracy,” Saxena said in a post on X.

He said the elections marked a milestone in self-governance, being the first Panchayat and municipal elections since 2018 and since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.

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“My sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their steadfast vision and commitment to empowering and strengthening grassroots democracy across Ladakh,” he added.

The Panchayat polls covered 192 Panchayat Halqas across eight districts, comprising 192 Sarpanch and 1,428 Panch positions. Fifty-five Sarpanches and 1,186 Panches were elected unopposed, leaving 137 Sarpanch and 242 Panch seats for polling.

In the Municipal Council elections, polling was conducted across all 21 wards of Leh, while four of the 17 wards in Kargil were filled unopposed, with voting held in the remaining 13 wards.

Election authorities made extensive arrangements to facilitate polling across the geographically dispersed region.

In Zanskar, helicopter services were deployed to airlift polling teams to three remote and road-inaccessible polling stations, ensuring the electoral process reached some of Ladakh's most isolated settlements, officials said.

Polling personnel, security agencies and officials from various departments coordinated the transportation of election material, deployment of staff and provision of facilities at polling stations.

The elections, however, unfolded against a backdrop of political discontent, with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) raising concerns over the timing and conduct of the electoral exercise, particularly in view of the forthcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections.

At a press conference, LAB chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said there was little opposition to the Panchayat and Municipal Council elections but reiterated their demand for deferment of the LAHDC polls scheduled for December 4.

“People had no objection to having local bodies at the village level. The major opposition is to the hill council elections being held in December, something that has never happened before in Ladakh's history,” Wangchuk said.

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They claimed that several villages had boycotted the elections over alleged arbitrary delimitation of hill council constituencies and shifting of polling stations.

Officials said the Panchayat and Municipal Council elections were an important step towards establishing elected local institutions in Ladakh, providing platforms for addressing village-level development priorities, civic amenities and public services.

A total of 266 candidates are in the fray for the eight hill councils, while 36 of the 100 seats have been reserved for women.

Polling commenced at 8 am and ended peacefully at 5 pm.

From urban centres to remote border villages, people of different age groups and genders participated in the electoral process, officials said.

In Turtuk, one of India's northernmost villages, voters participated in the Panchayat elections. Niyaz Maha, a voter from Turtuk Farool, highlighted the importance of exercising one's democratic right and contributing to the selection of local representatives.

Phobrang, a remote border village in the Changthang region, also witnessed participation, with residents overcoming geographical challenges and long distances to cast their votes.

Ladakh's Member of Parliament Mohmad Haneefa Jan also cast his vote at Biamathang, Baroo, in the Kargil Municipal Council election.