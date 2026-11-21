MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Black Friday, OVIOS makes elevated home living more accessible with its biggest discount of the year, bringing together modern design, everyday comfort, and exceptional value.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Black Friday approaches, shoppers are looking beyond traditional bargains and seeking meaningful upgrades that bring lasting value to their homes. OVIOS, a contemporary furniture brand dedicated to stylish design and practical comfort, is making that upgrade easier with its biggest promotion of the year:

Built around the idea that a beautifully styled living space should not come with an unreachable price tag, OVIOS brings together refined aesthetics, thoughtfully selected materials, and functional designs. This season, its featured collection offers versatile solutions for living rooms and bedrooms, helping homeowners create inviting spaces without stretching their budgets.

At the heart of the collection is the









For larger households and open-plan interiors, the 134-inch U-Shaped Modular Couch makes a statement with its plush corduroy upholstery and generous seating layout. Its soft-touch, durable fabric brings warmth and dimension to a room, while high-resilience foam and pocket-spring support help balance softness with stability. Its modular configuration offers flexibility, and its no-assembly design makes setting up a new living space simpler.









For homes where versatility matters, the 80-inch Convertible Modular Sofa Bed 74.8-inch Boneless Sofa Sleeper offers another relaxed alternative, featuring fully padded cushions, a plush corduroy finish, and a flexible design that works beautifully in apartments, guest rooms, or multifunctional spaces.

















Beyond the living room, the OVIOS Boneless Upholstered Bed









More than a seasonal promotion, OVIOS's Black Friday event reflects a simple belief: sophisticated home aesthetics should be attainable. With 10% off, its biggest discount of the year, shoppers have an opportunity to refresh their spaces with furniture that balances comfort, design, and value.

Explore the Black Friday collection at .

About OVIOS

OVIOS is a contemporary furniture brand committed to making stylish, comfortable, and functional living accessible. Combining modern aesthetics, thoughtfully selected materials, and practical innovation, OVIOS creates furniture that helps people enjoy a more refined everyday lifestyle.

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