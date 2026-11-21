UAE President Meets US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Markwayne Mullin, United States Secretary of Homeland Security. During the meeting, the two sides discussed strategic cooperation between the UAE and the US and efforts to further strengthen ties in support of their shared ambitions. The meeting also addressed several issues of mutual interest, foremost among them developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of officials. (ANI/WAM)