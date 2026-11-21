State Special Transport Service Deminers Clear Over 230,000 Hectares Of Liberated Territory
The ministry noted that the area cleared is equivalent to almost three times the size of Kyiv.
In total, the teams have neutralized more than 260,000 explosive ordnance items and cleared roads and agricultural land.
The ministry also recalled that in October 2026, units under the Ministry of Defense – the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service – cleared more than 1,800 hectares of liberated territory.Read also: Demining and reconstruction: Ukraine's Economy Ministry and UNOPS sign memorandu
As Ukrinform previously reported, in October, mine action operators cleared 691 hectares of agricultural land under the state-funded Humanitarian Demining Program.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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