MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this.

The ministry noted that the area cleared is equivalent to almost three times the size of Kyiv.

In total, the teams have neutralized more than 260,000 explosive ordnance items and cleared roads and agricultural land.

The ministry also recalled that in October 2026, units under the Ministry of Defense – the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service – cleared more than 1,800 hectares of liberated territory.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, in October, mine action operators cleared 691 hectares of agricultural land under the state-funded Humanitarian Demining Program.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine