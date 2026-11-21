MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yle reports, according to Ukrinform.

The claims are based on three international arbitration rulings awarding compensation for damages. According to available information, an amount this large has never before been pursued through Finland's enforcement authorities.

The largest individual claim, worth around €16.4 billion, has been filed against Gazprom Export. It is related to the termination of gas supplies to German energy company Uniper and other European companies in 2022.

Nearly another €10 billion is being sought from the Russian state in two separate cases.

The first concerns the oil company Yukos. Luxembourg-based Yukos Capital is seeking around €4.3 billion under a 2021 international arbitration ruling over the unlawful expropriation of its investments in the early 2000s.

The second case concerns Ukraine's Naftogaz, which is seeking to recover €4.9 billion under a 2023 ruling by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague that ordered Russia to compensate the company for its losses.

It is noted that most of these sums are unlikely to be recovered. Russia and Gazprom do not have sufficient assets in Finland that could be seized and sold. To recover the full amounts, the debtors would have to transfer substantial assets to the country, which is unlikely.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, in early November, Finland suspended the seizure of Russian state assets following a ruling by the Hague Court of Appeal, which limited the powers of the arbitration tribunal.