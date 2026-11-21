DRI Seizes 1.04 kg of Gold at Hyderabad Airport, Arrests Two People

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 1.04 kg of foreign-origin gold worth approximately Rs 1.37 crore concealed inside a wallet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and arrested two persons in connection with the attempted smuggling, officials said.

According to an official statement from DRI Hyderabad, the seizure was made on Friday (November 20) after officers intercepted a passenger arriving at the airport from Dubai via Muscat, acting on specific intelligence. "Based on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI, HZU, intercepted a passenger arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, from Dubai via Muscat on 20.11.2026," the official statement said.

During the examination, officers recovered nine foreign-origin gold bars. The gold was concealed inside a wallet kept in the passenger's trolley bag. "On examination, nine foreign-origin gold bars weighing 1,049.76 grams of 24K/999 purity, bearing UAE markings, valued at ₹1.37 crore, were recovered concealed inside a wallet kept in his trolley bag," the statement added. During questioning, the passenger revealed that the gold was intended to be handed over to another person waiting outside the arrival terminal. Acting swiftly, the DRI officers apprehended the alleged recipient as well. The recovered gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, for attempted smuggling without valid import documents.

Both the passenger and the recipient were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the DRI said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted an SUV travelling from Kolkata and seized 2.98 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at Rs 3.83 crore hidden in a specially fabricated cavity behind a tail lamp, officials said on Saturday. Two persons travelling in the vehicle were arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the vehicle on the Kolkata–Hyderabad route. Upon systematic dismantling and thorough examination of the SUV, officials discovered a custom-built chamber behind one of the vehicle's rear tail lamps. During the systematic examination, the officers recovered three packets wrapped in brown adhesive tape, ingeniously concealed inside a specially created cavity behind one of the tail lamps. (ANI)