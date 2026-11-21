MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Moldovan Ministry of Defense reported this, according to NewsMaker, Ukrinform says.

According to the ministry, the UAV first entered the country's airspace at 11:20 from the direction of the Ukrainian village of Troitske, heading toward the village of Purcari in the Ștefan Vodă district. Five minutes later, the drone left Moldovan airspace, heading back toward Troitske.

At 11:31, the same drone crossed the border again from the direction of Troitske, heading toward Purcari, but left Moldovan airspace a minute later.

Debris of Russian Gerbera-2 drone found in

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 20, two unauthorized drone incursions were detected in Moldovan airspace.

Image: point