MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Canadian immigration law firm with 30+ years in practice and 15,000+ clients worldwide, serving applicants from around the world through CanadianImmigrationExperts.ca and CitizenshipByInvestment.global.

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jane Katkova & Associates is a Canadian immigration law firm that helps people from around the world immigrate to Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the firm serves clients worldwide through two specialist brands. Canadian Immigration Experts helps people visit, study, work and settle in Canada. Fast Passport Boutique advises families on citizenship by investment and residency by investment abroad.







Jane Katkova & Associates Expertise

Both brands are led by founder Jane Katkova-Brown, a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC #R412959) licensed by the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC). One licensed team. Two clear front doors.

Canadian Immigration Experts: Consultants and a Lawyer Under One Roof

Since 1995, the firm has helped more than 15,000 clients from every corner of the world immigrate to Canada and make it home. Canadian immigration law is federal, so the team represents applicants in any province and any country. Its Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants work alongside associate immigration lawyer Hart Kaminker, called to the Bar in 1992.

The team prepares Express Entry profiles, permanent residence applications and Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) files. It also handles spousal sponsorship, work permits, study permits, Super Visas, PR card renewals and Canadian citizenship applications. Canadian employers rely on the firm for LMIA applications, the Global Talent Stream and intra-company transfers.

Refusals and long delays are part of the job too. When an application is refused or stuck, the firm's immigration lawyer can bring the case to the Federal Court of Canada through judicial review or a writ of mandamus. Sponsorship refusals and removal orders can go to the Immigration Appeal Division.

Clients rate the firm 4.8 out of 5 from more than 300 Google reviews. Most clients start their file from abroad and meet the team online, in their own time zone. Others visit the Toronto office in North York, near Finch West subway station. Service is available in 10+ languages, including English, French, Russian, Ukrainian, Arabic, Farsi, Spanish and Turkish.

Fast Passport Boutique: Second Citizenship and Golden Visas

Fast Passport Boutique works with high-net-worth individuals and families who want a second passport or a residence base in Europe or the United States. It covers more than 15 programs.

Fast Passport Boutique offers a host of countries for those interested in investment migration. From citizenship by investment, with countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and Turkey, to residency by investment, with countries like Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Panama and the United States (EB-5). Each country offers several investment options, so the team matches every family with the route that fits its goals.

Clients use these programs for visa-free travel, business expansion, education access, family security and international tax planning. Each file starts with a confidential consultation and preliminary due diligence before any investment is made.

Jane holds dual citizenship in Canada and Latvia, an EU member state. She received the Brilliant Minded Women Award for Business Development and Growth.

"For thirty years, people have walked into our Toronto office with one question: where can my family build its future?" said Jane Katkova-Brown, founder of Jane Katkova & Associates. "For many, the answer is Canada. For others, it's a second passport or a European base. Whichever path fits, the same licensed team stands behind it."

How to Get Started

People planning a move to Canada can book an immigration consultation or start a free assessment at canadianimmigrationexperts.ca. Investors exploring a second citizenship or golden visa can check program eligibility and book a confidential consultation at citizenshipbyinvestment.global.

About Fast Passport Boutique

Fast Passport Boutique by Jane Katkova is a global advisory for citizenship by investment and residency by investment. It serves high-net-worth families worldwide from 1110 Finch Ave West, Unit 406, Toronto, Ontario, and is part of the Jane Katkova & Associates group.







Jane Katkova & Associates: Canadian immigration law firm and Fast Passport Boutique citizenship by investment services for clients worldwide

About Jane Katkova & Associates – Canadian Immigration Experts

Jane Katkova & Associates is a licensed Canadian immigration law and consulting firm in Toronto, Ontario, operating Canadian Immigration Experts (canadianimmigrationexperts.ca). Founded in 1995 by Jane Katkova-Brown, RCIC #R412959, the firm pairs Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants with associate immigration lawyer Hart Kaminker to handle Express Entry, permanent residence, spousal sponsorship, work and study permits, Canadian citizenship, LMIA, business immigration and Federal Court appeals. The team has helped 15,000+ clients in 10+ languages. Its sister brand, Fast Passport Boutique (citizenshipbyinvestment.global), advises families on citizenship and residency by investment.

Press Inquiries

Jane Katkova-Brown

info [at] katkova.com

+1 (416) 661-4487





1110 Finch Ave W, Suite 406, North York, Toronto, ON M3J 3M2, Canada

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