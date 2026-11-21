MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Research into holiday stress and violence-related injuries highlights the importance of financial independence, support, and safety planning. Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

The holidays are supposed to bring families together, but the pressure to create a perfect celebration can leave people financially and emotionally overwhelmed. Travel expenses, gift expectations, family disagreements, and complicated relationships can make November through January especially difficult. Research has found that nearly nine in ten Americans experience some form of holiday-related stress. Separate studies have identified concerning patterns in intimate partner violence around certain holidays, particularly New Year's Eve. Understanding those findings matters because holiday celebrations should never come at the expense of someone's safety or financial independence.

Affiliate disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. Everybody Loves Your Money may earn a commission if you buy or sign up through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nearly Nine in Ten Americans Experience Holiday Stress

A 2023 American Psychological Association poll found that 89% of U.S. adults experienced stress associated with the holiday season. Common concerns included money, missing loved ones, and anticipating family conflict. Approximately 41% said their stress increased during the holidays compared with other times of year. Another 43% reported that holiday stress interfered with their ability to enjoy the season.

A Mass General Brigham study examined assault-related emergency department visits using national hospital surveillance data from 2005 through 2017. Researchers found that intimate partner violence injuries were elevated above baseline on certain holidays, with New Year's Eve standing out. The study also identified other dates associated with increased violence-related injuries. These findings concern emergency department cases rather than every incident of domestic abuse, many of which never result in hospital treatment. They also don't establish that holiday stress itself causes someone to become abusive.

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Holiday spending can strain households already managing debt, unemployment, or rising living expenses. In an abusive relationship, a controlling partner may use money as a tool to restrict independence. That can include monitoring purchases, withholding access to accounts, interfering with employment, or creating debt in someone else's name. The National Domestic Violence Hotline identifies financial abuse as one form of coercive control. Financial stress may complicate someone's circumstances, but responsibility for abusive behavior always belongs to the person choosing to engage in it.

Holiday Gatherings Can Create Additional Barriers

People experiencing abuse may face extra challenges when routines change during the holidays. Travel, crowded households, school closures, and family obligations can reduce opportunities to seek private assistance. Some individuals may also feel pressure to maintain appearances or avoid disrupting celebrations. These circumstances can make it harder to communicate safely with trusted people or support services. Family members should focus on listening and offering practical help rather than demanding explanations or immediate decisions.

Financial Independence Can Be Part of Safety Planning

Access to money, identification, transportation, and important documents may matter when someone is considering how to protect themselves. However, creating a separate account or moving funds without a safety plan can increase danger if an abusive partner discovers the activity. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential assistance with personalized safety planning. Financial preparations should be guided by the person's circumstances and the potential risks of each action. No single financial strategy is safe or appropriate for everyone experiencing abuse.

Friends and Relatives Can Offer Meaningful Support

Someone experiencing abuse may need practical assistance rather than unsolicited advice. That might involve transportation, a safe place to make a phone call, childcare, or help locating professional resources. Avoid confronting the abusive partner or taking actions that could expose the person to retaliation. Ask what kind of support would be helpful and respect their choices whenever possible. Maintaining a reliable, nonjudgmental connection can be more valuable than trying to solve the entire situation in one conversation.

Holiday Budgets Shouldn't Become Tools of Control

Couples may disagree about gift spending, travel, or family obligations without engaging in abuse. The distinction involves patterns of intimidation, threats, coercion, and restrictions on someone's autonomy. A partner who demands access to every financial transaction or prevents someone from buying necessities may be exercising financial control. Healthy budgeting conversations allow both people to participate without fear of punishment. Recognizing that difference is important because financial abuse can exist even when physical violence isn't visible.

Know Where Confidential Help Is Available

People experiencing domestic violence in the United States can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233). The organization also offers resources through TheHotline. If monitoring of a phone or internet connection is a concern, seek guidance on safer communication options before accessing support. In an immediate emergency, call 911 when it is safe to do so. Support is available for people who are uncertain about their situation as well as those preparing to leave.

The APA's findings show how widespread holiday stress can be, while separate injury research identifies particular dates when reported violence-related harm increases. These studies measure different things and shouldn't be combined into a claim that stress automatically produces abuse. Financial strain, family expectations, and changing routines may make an already difficult situation harder to navigate. Supportive relationships, confidential resources, and appropriate safety planning can help people facing these circumstances.

What changes could families make to reduce financial pressure and create safer, more supportive holiday gatherings?