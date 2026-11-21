Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Piranha Profits Announced As The Benzinga Featured Brand In Financial Education & Technology At The 2026 Benzinga Awards

21.11.2026 / 23:36 CET/CEST

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Benzinga today announced Piranha Profits as the Benzinga Featured Brand in Financial Education & Technology in the 2026 Benzinga Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation across financial services and fintech. The Benzinga Awards honor companies, products and industry leaders helping shape the future of finance. Now in its 12th year, the program recognizes achievement across a range of categories spanning financial technology, investing, data, platforms, services and innovation. "We're proud of this recognition as Piranha Profits marks its 10th year of empowering retail investors and traders with the mindset, skills and judgment to profit for life,” Adam Khoo, Founder of Piranha Profits, said.“In our next chapter, we'll further harness AI and new technologies to give our global community smarter tools to navigate the markets with confidence.” The 2026 Benzinga Awards were evaluated in collaboration with DALBAR, bringing independent research, analytical rigor and industry expertise to the judging process. Winners across the 2026 program are being recognized on November 19, 2026, as Benzinga brings together award recipients, sponsors and industry leaders to celebrate companies and individuals advancing the financial industry. For more information about the Benzinga Awards and this year's winners, visit . About Piranha Profits Piranha Profits® is one of the world's leading online schools for investors and traders. In 2017, we started this online school to make our brand of online lessons and services available to people around the world. Headquartered in Singapore, we have since empowered the financial lives of over 20,000 students across 124 countries. The Piranha Profits® education team is led by award-winning financial mentor Adam Khoo, alongside 7-figure trading mentors Bang Pham Van and Alson Chew. To learn more, visit . About Benzinga Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement. To learn more, visit . Methodology DALBAR evaluated submissions and nominees based on criteria tailored to each award category, assessing the quality, relevance, value and effectiveness of the products, services and customer experiences offered. The judging process considered both quantitative and qualitative factors, including product and service features, ease of use, customer support, cost relative to benefits, transparency, security and customer protections. When possible, DALBAR conducted hands-on reviews to assess the customer experience, including how easily customers could access information, navigate services and complete important tasks. Evaluators also considered whether new features or improvements delivered meaningful benefits relevant to the award category, rather than simply representing something new. Evaluation criteria were adapted to the specific award, with finalists and winners determined by how well each submission met the relevant standards and demonstrated value to customers. Media Contact

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News Source: Benzinga

21.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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