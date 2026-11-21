AIRASA Holds 12th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi

The 12th Annual General Meeting of the All India Railway Accounts Staff Association (AIRASA) concluded on Friday at the National Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri, with the association pressing for Gazetted status for senior supervisory posts in the railway accounts cadre. AIRASA describes itself as the sole trade union representing Railway Accounts personnel. Member of Parliament Faggan Singh Kulaste attended as chief guest.

Amanpreet Singh Gambhir, Additional General Secretary of AIRASA and Senior Section Officer (Sr) at the Railway Board, presented the association's key demands. He called for Gazetted status for Sr, Senior Traffic Accounts Inspector (Sr) and Senior Internal Audit Superintendent (Sr) posts. According to Gambhir, the recognition is needed to maintain administrative parity with organised accounts cadres in other government departments and to uphold the functional authority and professional standing of these supervisory roles.

Gambhir also called for aligning the railway accounts cadre with Central Secretariat Service standards, including an entry-level Grade Pay of Rs 4,600 for Junior Accounts Assistants. On the forthcoming 8th Central Pay Commission, the association raised the issues of a progressive minimum pay and amendments to the Terms of Reference for employees who retired before 2026. Other demands included filling vacant posts to reduce workplace stress, implementing pending arbitration awards and speeding up the release of 5th Pay Commission arrears.

During the event, the association extended financial assistance to the Chhanv Foundation, a non-profit organisation that works on the medical, legal and social rehabilitation of acid attack survivors. Survivors and representatives of the foundation were felicitated. A cultural programme titled "Taal-Mel: The Accounting Affair" was held from 4 pm to 6 pm after the formal session. It brought together officers and staff from across the Accounts Department and featured Bharatanatyam, a sitar duet, poetry recitations and skits. The event was coordinated by AIRASA General Secretary Reji George, Vice President Anil Kumar Singh and Gambhir. The organising committee included Sujit Jha, Satya Prakash Meena and Gyan Vardhan Jha from the Railway Board, and Deepak Allahwat and Mohit from Baroda House (Northern Railway headquarters), Delhi Division and Traffic Accounts.