MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As voters and incoming officials push back on AI data centers, James Altucher's latest free presentation explains why a SpaceX filing with federal regulators suddenly matters more.

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early this year, Elon Musk's SpaceX quietly asked federal regulators for something no company had ever asked for before: room in orbit for one million AI data center satellites.

At the time, it sounded like science fiction.

Then came the midterm elections. Voters across the country backed limits on new data centers. Some incoming officials campaigned on slowing down construction until tougher rules are in place. Suddenly, building AI on the ground looks a lot harder than it did a few months ago.

And Musk's filing looks a lot less like science fiction.

In a recent free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher argues the filing was never a stunt.“This is not a prediction,” he says.“Signed. Dated. Filed with the U.S Government.”

The Filing Behind the Bigger Story

Altucher calls it Musk's blueprint.“It's all laid out in this document he filed with the FCC,” he says.

The scale is hard to grasp. “Elon went straight to the federal government and asked for first dibs on property in space for his fleet of one million AI satellites,” Altucher says. That's a plan to put up“one hundred times the amount of satellites he's already launched.”

When SpaceX filed it, the story was about ambition. After the election, the same document reads differently. It's an answer to a problem voters just made a lot bigger.

Did Musk See It Coming?

Altucher believes he did.“But Elon Musk Knew This Would Happen,” he says.

While other tech giants kept fighting for land, power and permits on the ground, Altucher says Musk went in a different direction. And he says no one else is close. “Elon is TWO decades ahead of them all.”

Musk already has the rockets to launch the satellites and the AI to run on them. That combination, Altucher argues, is what turns a wild filing into a real plan.

Building data centers in space comes with major challenges: launch costs, radiation, repairs and getting data back to Earth. But the harder it gets to build on the ground, the more attention the orbital plan is likely to get.

The Race for What Comes Next

Altucher sees the stakes in enormous terms. “The prize could reach $25 trillion per YEAR,” he says.“The largest pot of money in the history of the world.” That's his projection of the AI opportunity, not money being earned today.

But his focus isn't just on Musk. It's on what Musk's plan would need to work.

A million computers in orbit still have to talk to each other and to Earth. Altucher says one small supplier provides a key piece of that link, a company he calls“Elon's most trusted supplier for over a DECADE.”

And as Musk's plan grows, Altucher says, so does that supplier.“This one small supplier goes right along with him.”

About This Presentation

Months before the midterms, Elon Musk put a plan for one million AI satellites on file with the FCC. In Musk Millionaires, his free presentation, James Altucher walks through that filing, explains why he believes it has become far more important since the election, and names the supplier he believes the plan depends on. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher has worked at the highest levels of Wall Street for thirty years. He has managed hedge funds, built his own AI trading algorithms and traded his own money alongside some of the most connected people in finance. He's known for early calls on the companies now at the center of the AI boom, including NVIDIA in 2008 and SpaceX years before most investors paid attention.

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