MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of injured has risen to three, including two children,” the post said.

In addition, the blast wave damaged apartment buildings.

The injured received all necessary medical assistance.

Injury toll in Russian attack onrises to 73, including nine children

As reported, a series of explosions was heard in Zaporizhzhia as Russian forces attacked the city with guided aerial bombs. Earlier, one injured child had been reported.