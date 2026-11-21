Three People Injured In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia, Including Two Children
“The number of injured has risen to three, including two children,” the post said.
In addition, the blast wave damaged apartment buildings.
The injured received all necessary medical assistance.Read also: Injury toll in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 73, including nine children
As reported, a series of explosions was heard in Zaporizhzhia as Russian forces attacked the city with guided aerial bombs. Earlier, one injured child had been reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment