MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An Iranian strike on an industrial facility in Bahrain caused a fire, with no casualties reported.

According to Bahrain's Ministry of Interior, a fire broke out at a civilian industrial facility following the attack.

Civil defense teams are currently working to extinguish the blaze.

Preliminary reports indicate that the facility sustained material damage, while no casualties have been reported.

It should be noted that Bahrain's Ministry of Interior had earlier warned residents of a security threat, urging them to remain calm, seek shelter in the nearest safe locations, and follow official sources for updates.