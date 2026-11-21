Sanjay Singh Targets BJP Over Poll Delays Ahead of 2027 UP Elections

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said there is widespread public discontent against the BJP, citing issues such as unemployment, inflation, alleged vote theft and political donations. He claimed that the ruling party could face embarrassment ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Singh alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was delaying panchayat elections due to the possibility of an adverse electoral outcome. "There is widespread discontent with the BJP across the country, whether it's due to allegations of stolen votes, controversies surrounding political donations, unemployment, or inflation; the reasons vary. This is also why, for instance, panchayat elections are not being held in UP. Yogi-ji keeps postponing them because doing so could lead to a major embarrassment for his government ahead of the assembly elections," Singh said.

On the possibility of a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the AAP MP said, "There are essentially two main camps here: the BJP-led alliance and the Samajwadi Party-led alliance... As for who will join the Samajwadi Party's alliance, that will become clear in time." Singh also spoke about his interactions with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav; he said, "I meet with Akhilesh Yadav regularly, and we discuss a wide range of issues. There is no need to disclose the details of those conversations."

Meanwhile, Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Friday, triggering speculation about a possible political understanding between the two parties ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, comes amid indications of increased political outreach between the AAP and the Samajwadi Party, despite the AAP's apparent differences with the Congress. The meeting has fuelled speculation in political circles about the possibility of the two parties joining hands to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh or the AAP extending support to the Samajwadi Party.

The developments come amid repeated meetings between leaders of the two parties, prompting discussions over the possibility of a broader political understanding ahead of the polls. Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said discussions with Congress on seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections will proceed, adding that the seat will go to whichever party is in a winning position. Speaking to reporters in Mainpuri, Yadav said, "Our discussions with the Congress party will proceed. We will discuss things in detail. I reiterate that both of us together will consider which party will win; whichever party is in a winning position will get that seat." (ANI)