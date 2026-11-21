Eisenkot Directs Yashar to Start Intensive Coalition Talks With Likud

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 22 (ANI): Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot has directed his party's negotiating team to invite representatives of Likud for intensive coalition talks, with the first meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday), in a fresh attempt to form a broad-based government, The Times of Israel reported. In a statement, Yashar described the move as a sincere effort to establish the widest possible government, pledging to explore all avenues and pursue bold initiatives to break the deadlock in negotiations.

The two parties had previously held an initial round of discussions last Sunday but failed to make progress, subsequently exchanging accusations over their willingness to form a unity government. Likud has called on Eisenkot's bloc to suspend its legislative agenda and end cooperation with Arab parties, while Eisenkot has ruled out a rotation arrangement with Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting that he would serve as the sole prime minister in any unity government involving Likud, The Times of Israel reported.

Democrats chairman Yair Golan has said he would not oppose the formation of a coalition government involving ultra-Orthodox parties, amid ongoing efforts by Eisenkot to assemble a government and differences within his bloc over potential coalition partners. Golan ruled out joining what he described as a“fake unity government” that would allow Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in power, The Times of Israel reported. President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government on November 8, granting him an initial 28-day window (with a possible 14-day extension) to assemble a ruling coalition of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset. The parliamentary arithmetic underscores the urgency of the talks. In the October 27 election for the 120-seat Knesset, neither bloc secured the 61 seats required to govern: Netanyahu's right-wing and ultra-Orthodox alliance won 53 seats (Likud 27, Otzma Yehudit 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Shas 6, Religious Zionism-Zehut 6), while Eisenkot's four-party Zionist bloc won 48 (Yashar 21, B'Yachad 12, Democrats 8, Yisrael Beytenu 7). Although the two Arab-majority parties--the Joint List (11) and Ra'am (8)--backed Kahana's 66-52 speakership vote, key figures in Eisenkot's bloc have ruled out formal coalition ties with them, forcing leaders to explore alternative paths to a majority. (ANI)