MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan on Saturday condemned Iran's attack on a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain, calling it a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs described the attack as a dangerous escalation and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The ministry affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Bahrain and its support for all measures Bahrain takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and national assets and to protect its citizens and residents.

//Petra// AO