MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defens.

The ministry noted that Ukrainian drones that have already proven their effectiveness will be manufactured with funding from the United Kingdom, and the output of the joint production facilities will be allocated to meet the needs of the Ukrainian military.

“We are launching projects that strengthen the capabilities of both our countries and accelerate the development of our defense industries. Ukraine has effective defense solutions and invaluable experience in fighting the enemy. We are combining these with the United Kingdom's manufacturing capabilities to scale up proven systems for our Defense Forces more quickly. The resilience of our partnership, its quality and its ability to deliver results in the long term are important to us,” Khmara said.

During the meeting, he thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership in supporting Ukraine and for the air defense assistance package announced at the Ramstein meeting.

“The United Kingdom was among the first countries to promptly transfer LMM missiles to Ukraine from its own stockpiles in exchange for future deliveries. Yevhenii Khmara thanked the UK for this decision, as such systems are critically important for countering jet-powered Shahed drones,” the Ukrainian defense ministry noted.

The two sides also focused on further steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses, particularly accelerating additional deliveries of LMM missiles from existing stockpiles.

In addition, they discussed strengthening Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities and upgrading Ukrainian-made missiles.

The Ministry of Defense reported that Khmara also took part in a meeting between the British delegation and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the sides discussed further support for Ukraine and the development of the Ukrainian-British defense partnership.

urges allies to go further in supporting Ukraine through winte

As Ukrinform previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting specific defense capabilities that Ukraine needs right now.