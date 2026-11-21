MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Vilkul noted that efforts to deal with the aftermath of the ballistic missile and drone attacks carried out by Russian forces yesterday evening and overnight are still underway in the city.

“Two people were killed: a 20-year-old emergency medical technician and a seven-year-old boy... The number of injured has risen to 73, including nine children, three emergency medical workers and employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who were helping people,” Vilkul said.

He specified that 29 injured people, including six children, are being treated in hospitals. The youngest victim is just three years old.

“Nine are in serious condition, including two children. Doctors are doing everything necessary to save their lives,” Vilkul stressed.

According to him, the Russian strikes damaged around 26 apartment buildings, a hospital, educational institutions, an enterprise, business facilities, a restaurant, garages, ambulances and vehicles.

Municipal workers, power engineers, heating and gas utility crews have been working to deal with the aftermath of the attack since Friday evening. The gas supply situation has now been stabilized, electric public transport has resumed after trolleybus power lines were severed, and significant progress has been made in restoring water supplies. However,“there is still a lot of work to do,” the head of the city's Defense Council stressed.

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia, traffic completely halted on bridges and DniproHES dam

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic missiles and then launched a follow-up attack with jet-powered drones.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration